Hudson home continues Halloween tradition of delivering a fright

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the spooky Halloween display that’s stopping cars in Columbia County.

Welcome to J’s Fright House!

For six years, Hudson resident John Porreca Jr. has been scaring people of all ages with his spooky Halloween attraction. Last year, more than 3,000 people visited his home on Oct. 31 to check out the elaborate setup.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he converted his haunted house into a drive-by experience this year and is only allowing five guests onto the property at a time.

It’s a tradition he inherited from a fellow neighbor and thanks to word of mouth, and it’s own fan page on social media, the annual attraction has become popular in the community.

When this year presented it’s challenges, not continuing the tradition was not an option he says.

“I want Halloween to be a little normal and right now everybody is coming by still and I enjoy having that smile on their face or their eyes wide open; the eyes wide open from the kids every day that is what does it for me, that’s why I do this,” said Porreca Jr.

