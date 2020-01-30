Hudson Headwaters to replace Glens Falls health facility

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the heels of their new Moreau Family Health Center, Hudson Headwaters Health Network has plans in motion to replace another area facility in need of an upgrade.

The current Hudson Headwaters Health Center on Broad Street, just east of the intersection with Hudson Avenue, is set to be replaced by a new structure to be built on Larose Street.

Amy Bloom, executive vice president of network strategy at Hudson Headwaters Health Network, said that the needs of both patients and staff had outgrown the current location.

“The new health center will allow patients in downtown Glens Falls to see their primary care provider in a more comfortable environment,” she said.

At the Moreau Family Health Center’s old location, health practitioners were packed in two or three to an office.

The new location’s design is still a work in progress, but is being planned with an increase in exam and consultation rooms as a priority. The plan is for the new building to take up 20,000 square feet, doubling space from the roughly 10,000 square feet at the current location, which Hudson Headwaters has been using since the 1990s.

Hudson Headwaters estimated the project would take a year to complete once the construction contract has been awarded.

The project is fueled by state grant funding totaling $10 million, as part of New York’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

Also currently at the Broad Street location is an urgent care center run by Saratoga Hospital. Earlier this year, it was announced that center would be moving to a new space in Queensbury, near Exit 18.

In addition to the Broad Street center and the Moreau location, also in the area are North Country Obstetrics and Gynecology on South Street, currently under renovations; and the Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center located on S. Western Avenue.