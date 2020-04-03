Hudson Headwaters to furlough 85 employees starting April 6

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which operates medical centers in Glens Falls, Moreau, and many other parts of the north country, announced Friday that they will be furloughing 85 staff and conserving resources as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect them. The furlough goes into effect on April 6.

Affected employees will still be considered employees of HHHN under a leave status. The network will pay any health, dental and life insurance costs owed during that period. The network said that mainly non-clinical staff would be effected.

“Through all the challenges, and with the many that are likely to still come, Hudson Headwaters has done our best to meet patients’ needs, support our colleagues, and protect our families as well as our personal health,” he said Dr. Tucker Slingerland, CEO of Hudson Headwaters. “Even so, we’re operating at less than half of our previous daily patient volume. We will continue to repurpose as many jobs as possible. Despite all our careful and thoughtful adjustments, the organization remains overstaffed for the amount of work that currently exists.”

“Our top priority is to keep all health centers open, as it’s vitally important to our communities that we do everything possible to keep locations open as long as we have sufficient medical personnel available,” he said. “This is an extremely difficult decision, but a responsible one in order to protect the future of our organization, and relatedly, the future of every individual employee and patient we serve. When the current crisis ends, we have every intention of bringing all of our staff back.”

HHHN’s 19 operating facilities are also currently offering “drive-up” coronavirus screenings while testing supplies last. Clinicians are also providing telehealth meetings to help patients dealing with certain conditions.

“While the network has the resources to sustain several months of loss, we must also be judicious so that we have the strength to quickly ramp back up when the patient demand returns,” said Chris Tournier, HHHN’s executive vice president of finance. “We must also ensure that we have the capacity to step in for other patients and communities which may lose access to care.”