Hudson Headwaters program offers free HIV home self-test kits

(NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network is running a program offering free use-at-home test kits for anyone who believes they may have been infected with HIV.

The network’s Ryan White Program is offering test kits consisting of oral swabs. The test takes around 20 minutes to complete.

Previous history as a Hudson Headwaters patient is not required in order to obtain a test. All residents of Essex, Hamilton, Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are eligible.

Tests can be picked up at any Hudson Headwaters health center, or can be sent by mail. Those in need can call or text (518) 669-6899 to receive a kit.

The Ryan White Program was designed to promote HIV testing as well as mental health and psychiatric care. Program staff work to stay in contact with those who self-test in order to answer any questions and provide any additional information.

