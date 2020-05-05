Hudson Headwaters expands criteria at drive-up testing sites

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network has been operating drive-up COVID-19 testing sites at many of its health centers over the weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday they announced that the criteria for needing a test was being expanded at some of their centers, opening the doors for more residents to get tested.

Locally, West Mountain Health Services in Queensbury and Warrensburg Health Center are both expanding those criteria. Champlain Family Health is as well.

Expanded criteria include anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms of any severity, as well as anyone who has reason to belive they have been exposed to the virus, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms yet.

Visitors to the testing sites do not need to have a history with Hudson Headwaters, but do need to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

“COVID-19 testing is incredibly important for understanding how this illness is affecting our communities,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Sawyer. “Testing is by appointment to ensure we can safely and efficiently accommodate as many people as possible.”

The drive-in tests are simple. A medical practitioner takes a sample with a swab inserted into the nasal cavity.

“The test is unpleasant, but it is not what I’d call painful and it only lasts for a few seconds,” said Sawyer.

All three centers can be contacted by phone to set up an appointment. West Mountain Health Services can be contacted at (518) 824-8610; Warrensburg Health Center at (518) 623-2844; and Champlain Family Health at (518) 298-2691.

