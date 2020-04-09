Hudson Headwaters balances distant patients, emptier waiting rooms

(NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network has been working to support primary care patients at a time when hospitals are swamped. Fewer people are coming into their health centers, but doctors are making up for the difference by adopting telehealth.

The lack of physical traffic ahs had consequences. Effective this past Monday, Hudson Headwaters furloughed 85 employees, many of them clerical staff.

The centers are also running COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites, thanks to a new shipment of kits made available in part thanks to emergency federal funds.