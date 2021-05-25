Hudson Headwater launches mobile health center into North Country communities

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network manages a wide swath of healthcare outlets through the North Country, and yet it can still be hard to meet everyone’s needs.

Next month, a new solution to that issue hits the road.

The network’s newly-purchased mobile health center is set to start visiting communities with health care needs next month, starting with the Washington County town of Salem.

“It is very fitting that, at the beginning of Hudson Headwaters’ 40th year, we move forward with this innovative care delivery model,” said Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland in a news release. “The same high-quality care that communities have come to expect at our health centers is now on wheels.”

(Photo: Hudson Headwaters Health Network)

The 40-foot, RV-style mobile center will offer appointment-only visits for adults and children, as well as women’s health, chronic disease and preventive health visits. It will be open outside the Salem courthouse on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Appointments can be made in advance or day-of by calling (518) 623-0871, or at Hudson Headwaters’ website.

The center is equipped with two exam rooms, testing space and lab draw station, and will be staffed by a nurse, nurse practitioner and medical assistant.

It was built by Columbus, Ohio-based Farber Specialty Vehicles, and cost the network $400,000 to get made. The Charles R. Wood Foundation, Stewart’s Shops, The Himoff Family and CDPHP all provided support.

Hudson Headwaters plans to add a second mobile health center to its ranks next year, to be deployed into the Adirondack region.