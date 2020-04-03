Hudson Falls teachers to hold parade in support of students

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of teachers is planning to bring cheer to students learning from home Friday by holding a parade.

Faculty and staff from Hudson Falls Central School District will be marching starting at 1 p.m. Friday starting from Hudson Falls Primary School and Intermediate School, with one group heading north and the other south. The parade should run for about an hour.

The school district encourages families to watch from driveways, front porches or in front of their homes. Teachers will be parading in their cars.

“Please remember to practice social distancing, do not approach cars as they cannot stop,” said the district on their website. “Please do not congregate on sidewalks or create a ‘gathering.’ We cannot stress this enough for the safety of everyone.”

From the district website, the routes will run as follows:

North route

North on Vaughn Road to Area #1

South on Vaughn to Dix Avenue

West on Dix Avenue to Queens Drive #2 (turn at Ginny Rae’s) do full loop in development and return to Dix Avenue

West on Dix Avenue to Deer Run Development #3 (past BOCES Turn in at Warren Tire) Drive-thru all three sections of Deer Run and return to Dix Avenue

Take a right onto Dix Avenue then quick left onto Quarry Crossing. At stop sign go right on Boulevard to Area #4 – Go Into Oakwood Drive then North on Broad Street (go East and West on all side streets).

South on Feeder Street to Lafayette, east on Lafayette to Main Street

South on Main to Area #5 – continue east and west on all streets (Lacross to Laclaire)

South on Main to Martindale Avenue #6

East on Martindale to Burgoyne Avenue #7

West on Maple Street #8 to Main Street

North on Main Street back to Primary School

South route