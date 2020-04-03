Hudson Falls teachers to hold parade in support of students

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of teachers is planning to bring cheer to students learning from home Friday by holding a parade.
Faculty and staff from Hudson Falls Central School District will be marching starting at 1 p.m. Friday starting from Hudson Falls Primary School and Intermediate School, with one group heading north and the other south. The parade should run for about an hour.
The school district encourages families to watch from driveways, front porches or in front of their homes. Teachers will be parading in their cars.
“Please remember to practice social distancing, do not approach cars as they cannot stop,” said the district on their website. “Please do not congregate on sidewalks or create a ‘gathering.’ We cannot stress this enough for the safety of everyone.”
From the district website, the routes will run as follows:
North route
- North on Vaughn Road to Area #1
- South on Vaughn to Dix Avenue
- West on Dix Avenue to Queens Drive #2 (turn at Ginny Rae’s) do full loop in development and return to Dix Avenue
- West on Dix Avenue to Deer Run Development #3 (past BOCES Turn in at Warren Tire) Drive-thru all three sections of Deer Run and return to Dix Avenue
- Take a right onto Dix Avenue then quick left onto Quarry Crossing. At stop sign go right on Boulevard to Area #4 – Go Into Oakwood Drive then North on Broad Street (go East and West on all side streets).
- South on Feeder Street to Lafayette, east on Lafayette to Main Street
- South on Main to Area #5 – continue east and west on all streets (Lacross to Laclaire)
- South on Main to Martindale Avenue #6
- East on Martindale to Burgoyne Avenue #7
- West on Maple Street #8 to Main Street
- North on Main Street back to Primary School
South route
- East on Maple Street to Burgoyne Avenue
- South on Burgoyne Avenue to Pearl St #1
- West on Pearl Street to Oak Street #2
- South on Oak Street to Elm Street #3
- East on Elm Street to Rusell Street #4
- South on Russell to Coleman Avenue #5
- West on Coleman to Oak Street #2
- South on Oak to William Street #6
- South on Burgoyne to John Street #7
- West on John Streer – Cross Main Streer to Delaware Avenue #8
- South on Delaware Avenue to Parry Street #9
- West on Parry Street to Lower Allen #10
- South on Lower Allen to Park Avenue #11
- South on Main to Harrison Avenue #12
- North on Burgoyne Avenue to Schuyler Street #13
- West on Schuyler to Lower Elizabeth Street #14
- North on Lower Elizabeth Street to John Street #7
- East on John Street to Oak Street #2
- North on Oak Street to Maple Street #15
- East on Maple Street back to Intermediate School
- PHOTOS: The spaces we filled, now filled with space
- Beauty lounge giving skincare kits to nurses who wear goggles and masks all day
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing set for 11 a.m.
- Police arrest man for reportedly damaging cars, attacking employee
- Hudson Falls teachers to hold parade in support of students