Breaking News
Senate votes against allowing witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Hudson Falls students donate over 1,000 items to Open Door Mission

News
Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the culmination of their fourth year participating in the worldwide Great Kindness Challenge, students at Hudson Falls Intermediate School loaded up a bus Friday with donated goods headed for the Open Door Mission.

1,021 total items were donated, including soap, shaving cream and paper towels; the kind of goods the Open Door pantry needs and doesn’t get quite as often as food items.

Over the week, students tally up acts of kindness from a checklist. They can be anything from high-fiving a fellow student to leaving a kind note for a faculty member. All told, students at the school performed 10,999 acts of kindness this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play