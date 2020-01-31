Hudson Falls students donate over 1,000 items to Open Door Mission

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the culmination of their fourth year participating in the worldwide Great Kindness Challenge, students at Hudson Falls Intermediate School loaded up a bus Friday with donated goods headed for the Open Door Mission.
1,021 total items were donated, including soap, shaving cream and paper towels; the kind of goods the Open Door pantry needs and doesn’t get quite as often as food items.
Over the week, students tally up acts of kindness from a checklist. They can be anything from high-fiving a fellow student to leaving a kind note for a faculty member. All told, students at the school performed 10,999 acts of kindness this week.
