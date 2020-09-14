Hudson Falls schools welcome students for late start to hybrid learning

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The school year started on Monday for Hudson Falls Central School District, with students wearing smiles behind their masks.

School buses are limited to one student per seat for COVID-19 safety, and all students are asked to wear masks while riding. Around 25 percent of families have opted out of letting their children ride the bus at all; for them, finding out which way to enter the campus to safely get their children where they needed to go was all part of the learning experience.

Elsewhere in the area, two coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Queensbury Elementary School, and two more at Greenwich Central School District. SUNY Adirondack also confirmed a case, late Sunday.

