Hudson Falls schools to keep snow days as bastion of normalcy in abnormal times

Alice Newhouse, 8, sleds down the snow covered hill next to Will Rogers High School in Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 after school was cancelled Wednesday due to a winter storm. . (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP)

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The prospect of remote learning through the winter has brought up a solemn reality for many; this school year, snow days may be a thing of the past for many districts.

But that’s not the case at Hudson Falls Central School District.

The district announced on Wednesday that the time-honored student tradition of snow days would be upheld, even as many students learn from home.

“COVID has taken so many joys from our students this year, that we felt it was important to keep this tradition alive,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Jon Hunter. “We have four snow days built into our calendar, and as long as we are still in our hybrid learning model, we will use them as we need to.”

Snow days will continue to apply to both in-person and remote learners across the district. The district will post on their website, social media channels and mobile app to alert students and parents.

Hunter said that when snow is predicted, the district will follow the same procedures as they would in any other year in order to determine whether a snow day should be used. That includes work with the town of Kingsbury to evaluate road conditions between 4 and 5 a.m.

“We’re going to tell our kids to go out and roll a snowman or do some sledding, and we’re going to have a joyous day,” said Dr. Hunter. “Following the next day, we’re going to re-engage you in learning whether it’s in person or remote.”