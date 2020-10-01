Hudson Falls school to go remote after student tests positive

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hudson Falls Central School District (CSD) school is switching to remote learning for five days after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Washington County officials say the student, who attends the Clark Street based Hudson Falls Central School District Kindergarten Center, was in the building as recently as Wednesday.

In a statement, officials said that County Public Health and the School District are working closely to identify all potential exposures and begin the Public Health Investigation as quickly as possible.

The school district staff has initiated contact with members of the school community and will begin the shift to remote learning shortly.

Officials are urging members of the public to continue to utilize healthy practices including:

  • Stay home if you’re not feeling well
  • Be mindful of your activities and those you visit (for contact tracing, if needed)
  • Social distance (at least six feet between you and others)
  • Avoid large gatherings (even though we all want to!)
  • Wash your hands often
  • Mask up in public places

