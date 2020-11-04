Hudson Falls school coronavirus case identified, likely originated elsewhere

Students sit in a socially distanced classroom on the first day of school Monday at Hudson Falls High School. (Facebook/Hudson Falls Central School District)

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Department of Health identified a COVID-19 case earlier this week that Hudson Falls Central School District said had contact with one of their schools. Now, the district is aiding the county in getting more information.

Brandon Adamczyk, the district’s public information representative, said Wednesday that the coronavirus case brought to the district was thought to have originated elsewhere, and that the county had not identified any new cases in connection within the district.

Washington County has classified the case as a community case, rather than a school case, and so Hudson Falls CSD has decided to continue with in-person classes until further notice.

That said, the district is employing some additional safety measures. Transportation vehicles including school buses have undergone intensive cleaning, and all facilities the individual may have come into contact with have been sanitized.

Washington County Public Health is set to continue investigating the new case and its point of origin over the coming days. Contact tracing is operated entirely by the county, and individuals at risk of contact will be notified.

“We understand that a lot of this process can be confusing for parents,” Adamczyk wrote. “We remain 100% committed to student safety and will continue to communicate with our school community clearly and often.”

