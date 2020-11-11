Hudson Falls moves to remote learning after COVID-19 cases in community

News
Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Falls CSD learned two members of the community had tested positive for COVID-19. The district paused all in-person instruction until November 13.

According to a statement from the district, they are working with Washington County Public Health to identify the personal contacts of the two positive cases. Hudson Falls will also work with K-5 parents to provide school work for students as they do not have access to their Chromebooks.

Meals will be provided at the Franklin Street side of the High School from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

When the Department of Health cleaning and safety protocols have been completed the district will notify parents of a return date to in-person instruction.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report