Hudson Falls moves to remote learning after COVID-19 cases in community

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Falls CSD learned two members of the community had tested positive for COVID-19. The district paused all in-person instruction until November 13.

According to a statement from the district, they are working with Washington County Public Health to identify the personal contacts of the two positive cases. Hudson Falls will also work with K-5 parents to provide school work for students as they do not have access to their Chromebooks.

Meals will be provided at the Franklin Street side of the High School from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

When the Department of Health cleaning and safety protocols have been completed the district will notify parents of a return date to in-person instruction.