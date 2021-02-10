Hudson Falls Middle School hires interim assistant principal

Bill Strong was voted in this week as the new Interim Assistant Principal at Hudson Falls Middle School in Hudson Falls, N.Y.

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Falls Central School District is getting a new assistant principal. Like the district’s current superintendent, he’s coming in as an interim staff member, but he comes with a history with the district.

The district board of education voted Bill Strong in as the new interim assistant principal at Hudson Falls Middle School. Strong currently teaches at the middle school, and remembers his own time growing up in the district.

“Mr. Jim Keenan was my elementary school principal at Burgoyne Avenue,” said Assistant Principal Bill Strong. “His devotion to improving students’ lives is something I have always carried with me.”

Strong also serves on the school’s District Leadership Team and the Section 2 Football Committee. He coaches football for district teams. He has served the district for nearly two dozen years, including five teaching fifth grade.

“I am so happy to have Bill Strong join our leadership team,” said Middle School Principal and previous Assistant Principal William Whitty. “I’ve worked with him throughout my entire time at Hudson Falls. I’ve found him to be a creative and inspiring educator. I know he will be a great partner to help bring our building to the next level for our students!”