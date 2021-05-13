Hudson Falls man facing child porn charges

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested  Dylan Rittenberry, 21, of Hudson Falls, on child porn charges. Police say he downloaded and uploaded child pornography to the internet.

Rittenberry was arrested after police raided his home where they say they found evidence of child porn on his electronic devices.

Charges:

  • Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child (Felony)
  • Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (Felony)

Rittenberry was arraigned in Kingsbury Town Court. He was remanded to the Washington County Jail on $10,000 bail. His next court appearance is expected on June 2.

