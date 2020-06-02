Hudson Falls man arrested for allegedly trying to meet 15-year-old

Tucker is accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old for a sexual relationship. The 15-year-old was actually a Saratoga County undercover investigator.

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nathaniel Tucker, 22, of Hudson Falls after they say he traveled to a Saratoga County park to meet a 15-year-old for a sexual relationship. The 15-year-old Tucker thought he was speaking to was actually a Saratoga County undercover investigator.

Tucker was taken into custody without incident and with the assistance of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF). Tucker was released and will appear in The Milton Town Court at a later date. He is facing a Disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree charge a felony.

