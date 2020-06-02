Hudson Falls man arrested for allegedly trying to meet 15-year-old

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nathaniel Tucker, 22, of Hudson Falls after they say he traveled to a Saratoga County park to meet a 15-year-old for a sexual relationship. The 15-year-old Tucker thought he was speaking to was actually a Saratoga County undercover investigator.
Tucker was taken into custody without incident and with the assistance of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF). Tucker was released and will appear in The Milton Town Court at a later date. He is facing a Disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree charge a felony.
LATEST STORIES
- East Greenbush man arrested for recording himself committing rape, police say
- Concern from comptroller over late contracts with non-profits
- International experts clear Capital Region to enter Phase Two
- Governor addresses looting and criminal activity issues
- Vermont State Senate votes in favor of mail-in-ballots