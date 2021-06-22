Hudson Falls man accused of fleeing police on dirt bike

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested Kevin Spartley Jr., 23, of Hudson Falls, after they say he was riding a dirt bike illegally in Queensbury. Troopers say Spartley was riding his dirt bike on sidewalks in the area of Aviation Road.

Troopers tried to engage with Spartley but say he took off driving down public streets. He was later seen riding in between the buildings of the Montcalm Apartments. They say when they tried to engage him a second time he took off again. Troopers followed for a short time before calling off the chase.

Spartley was found hiding in the back seat of a vehicle in the area of the Montcalm Apartments. Troopers believe the vehicle he was hiding in was used to transport the dirt bike to Queensbury as they say the bike was found in a U-Haul trailer the vehicle was towing.

Charges:

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

Troopers say they were able to take Spartley into custody after a brief struggle. He has been taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.