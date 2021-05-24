Hudson Falls man accused in stabbing investigation

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Matthew Clifford, 34, of Hudson Falls, after a stabbing investigation. Troopers say it happened Sunday around midnight.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with multiple stab wounds covering his body. Troopers say that Clifford and the victim were having an argument when Clifford stabbed the victim repeatedly.

The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was treated and released. Clifford was located at his home after police say he fled the scene after the stabbing.

Charges:

Assault in the First Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony)

Clifford was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. He is due Queensbury Town Court on June 1.