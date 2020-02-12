Hudson Falls High School helps students dress to impress for prom

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It all started when a longtime downtown business closed.

Dress shop Valerie’s Too closed recently as its owner, Valerie Twiss, decided to retire. She offered many of the dresses at the closing store to Hudson Falls High School, where now they are being put to good use.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, students can come to the school library to pick out a dress, suit jacket, shoes, bag; whatever they may need for this year’s junior prom, which is set for May 2.