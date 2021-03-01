Hudson Falls CSD high school student passes away after heroic battle with cancer

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was learned over the weekend by the Hudson Falls Central School District that high school student Mia Nassivera, passed away after a heroic battle with cancer.

“Mia and the Nassivera family have been deeply connected to the Hudson Falls community,” said Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter. “This is a heartbreaking loss. In this moment of sorrow, the Hudson Falls School District will again use its powerful culture of caring and connecting as a community in support of family and friends that are grieving.”

Additionally, school officials say the district is moving to remote learning on Monday, March 1. All grades will return to hybrid in-person learning on Tuesday, March 2. Grief rooms will be open at the high school Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students and staff. Grief counselors will reportedly be available Tuesday and Wednesday in school as well.

“We understand these pandemic times are difficult enough for students,” said School Counselor James Shaw. “We are encouraging anyone who is struggling with a sense of loss to contact their school counselor, visit our grief rooms Monday, and connect with our other counselors who will be available in school for the rest of this week.”