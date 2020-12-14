Hudson Falls CSD extends remote learning

News
Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The district learned that a member of the Hudson Falls High School community has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, students in grades Pre-k through 8 will return to in-person/hybrid instruction on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Additionally, due to delays in contact tracing, as well as the high number of faculty and staff impacted, students in grades 9 through 12 will remain remote through the Christmas holiday break.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report