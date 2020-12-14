Hudson Falls CSD extends remote learning

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The district learned that a member of the Hudson Falls High School community has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, students in grades Pre-k through 8 will return to in-person/hybrid instruction on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Additionally, due to delays in contact tracing, as well as the high number of faculty and staff impacted, students in grades 9 through 12 will remain remote through the Christmas holiday break.