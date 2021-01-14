Hudson Falls Central School District extends remote learning

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Falls Central School District will not return to in-person learning until at least January 25, officials have announced. The district has decided to stick with 100% remote learning following a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

UPK and K students should expect delivery of instruction materials while students in grades 1-5 have been guided to continue checking into their Google classrooms. Students in grades 6-12 should join their google classrooms for synchronous learning following their schedule for January 4, 2021. Buses will depart from the high school for New Visions, and CTE BOCES students.

“This is a huge disappointment for us. We want our students learning in our buildings. But the reality is we just don’t have the staffing to reopen. Staying remote allows our faculty and staff the time to complete their quarantines, and keep our people, and community safe.” Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter

The district will continue to serve meals at the Franklin Street side of the high school building from 11 am-12:30 pm Monday-Friday.