Hudson Falls barbershop booking free back-to-school haircuts, supplies

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With students getting ready to head back to school – some in-person, others online – one North Country barber shop is offering free haircuts Monday to mark the occasion.

Nate’s Barbershop in the village is booking free haircuts ahead of time to keep clipping properly distanced for COVID-19. Cuts are being scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

The effort is a collaboration between barbershop owner Nathan Ross and Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates (LAVA), a nonprofit organization that helps collect donated goods and provide help for youth in need. LAVA is donating backpacks and school supplies, so freshly-trimmed students can leave with whatever learning tools they might still need, while supplies last.

Parents can call the barber shop at (518) 307-5850 to sign students up.

