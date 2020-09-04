Hudson Falls barbershop booking free back-to-school haircuts, supplies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With students getting ready to head back to school – some in-person, others online – one North Country barber shop is offering free haircuts Monday to mark the occasion.

Nate’s Barbershop in the village is booking free haircuts ahead of time to keep clipping properly distanced for COVID-19. Cuts are being scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

The effort is a collaboration between barbershop owner Nathan Ross and Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates (LAVA), a nonprofit organization that helps collect donated goods and provide help for youth in need. LAVA is donating backpacks and school supplies, so freshly-trimmed students can leave with whatever learning tools they might still need, while supplies last.

Parents can call the barber shop at (518) 307-5850 to sign students up.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga