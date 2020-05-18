Hudson Development Corporation gives grants to artists documenting the city during pandemic

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Back at the end of March, the Hudson Development Corporation (HDC) met on Zoom to see how they could help Hudson during the pandemic.

Seth Rogovoy heads the HDC Emergency Task Force on Culture, which oversees the arts, historic venues, and entertainment areas of recovery for the HDC. After several meetings, he and the other members of the task force came up with the Hudson Arts Emergency Program (HAEP).

On Wednesday they gave out the second in a series of grants. This one totaling $8,000 to 16 creative workers. So far, 20 artists have received $10,000, each getting a $500 stipend. The grant money is still coming in Rogovoy says and he hopes to announce the third round of grants.

Rogovoy says there is no safety net for artists out there who may lose their source of income due to the state hitting the pause button. The program aims to raise money and get it into the hands of working artists immediately. Artists, Rogovoy says, tend to be freelance workers and slip between the cracks and don’t qualify for unemployment.

The projects receiving funding include painting, photography, murals, musical compositions, field recordings, and videos, all having to do with life in Hudson during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Grant applications are still being taken, and if you have a connection to Hudson and an idea on how to showcase the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply here.

