Hudson Crossing Park given $3,000 in coronavirus relief from Stewart’s Shops

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park, a bi-county park starting from just outside the village along the Champlain Canal, announced Thursday that they were receiving $3,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from Stewart’s Shops and the Dake family.

The funds will go towards supporting general park use while filling a gap left by fundraising events that had to be canceled due to coronavirus.

“Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family have always been incredibly generous supporters to Hudson Crossing, and, while many things have been put on hold during Covid-19, our expenses have not,” said Hudson Crossing Park Director Kate Morse in a release. “These funds will be used towards administrative expenses and park maintenance, and will help HCP to continue to serve a vital role in the community during these stressful times.”

The donation is part of an effort on the part of Stewart’s Shops to donate at total of $2.5 million to communities where they have stores. Two related family foundations have committed to matching those donations.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

Latest stories