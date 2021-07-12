Hudson Crossing Park making its educational programs free with state help

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park welcomes as many as 2,000 kids per year with its educational programs spanning grades K-12.

Soon, they’ll be holding the door open for those kids at no cost.

Last week, the park received a $10,000 grant from the New York State Assembly, championed by Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

The park is run by a nonprofit that employs a group of educators to offer classes year-round on things like tree classification and water quality examination along the Hudson River, which cuts through the park and draws part of the line between Saratoga and Washington counties.

Some of those educators are area school teachers, others experts in particular fields. All of them will be offering their classes free of charge once that grant money comes in.

The park’s usual roster of in-person classes couldn’t be offered as usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the park saw around 30,000 visitors last year, an uptick from previous years.

Park executive director Kate Morse says she’s seeing that popularity surge continue this year, through the park’s sensory trails, bridge and gardens.

The park is open for public use daily.