Hudson crack dealer gets 10 years in prison

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Julan E. Morrison, 38, of Hudson received a 10-year prison sentence for his part in a Columbia County crack cocaine distribution ring.

Also known as “Weez” or “Wheezie,” Morrison plead guilty in October for his involvement in a 2017 conspiracy to sell crack. He says that he made weekly trips to New York City with coconspirators to buy hundreds of grams of cocaine in powder form.

Morrison says they converted it to crack cocaine in Hudson and sold it.

He estimates that the organization, made up of himself and four others, sold at least half a kilogram of cocaine from August to December 2017. When Morrison was arrested in 2017, however, authorities suggested that his crew might have distributed over one kilo of cocaine per week in the area.

The sentencing judge also gave Morrison five years of supervised release.

