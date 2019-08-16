Hudson City Police Department responds to stabbing of 19-year-old over alleged ‘girlfriend’ argument

HUDSON, N.Y (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after he was stabbed in the abdomen over an argument witnesses say involved a “girlfriend”.

On Thursday around 9:15 p.m, Hudson City Police responded to a transferred call from Columbia County 911 about a reported stabbing that had just occurred on Front St. in the area of the Schuyler Court Apartments.

Once on scene, the Hudson Police Officers found a 19-year-old male victim who was lying on the sidewalk bleeding with a stab would to his abdomen.

Greenport Rescue Squad responded to the scene and transported the victim to the Columbia County Airport where he was then Medivacked to Albany Medical Hospital for emergency treatment. The victim is reportedly in stable condition and is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The suspect ran off on foot just before police arrived on the scene. Police checked the area for the suspect with no results. They are currently investigating this assault and the suspect’s information will be made available to assist in the arrest.

Police interviewed several witnesses that were in the area at the time of the stabbing incident. Witnesses reported to Police that the argument started over a “girlfriend”.

Police are currently still investigating the incident. If anyone has any further information they would like to share with the Police, please contact the Hudson City Police Department, Detective Division at (518) 828 3388.