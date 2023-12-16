HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Kwanzaa is a holiday of celebrating family values and most importantly African-American culture. Hudson Hall welcomed everyone inside to teach its seven principles and promote togetherness.

The weeklong celebration from December 26 to January 1 is one of many holidays during the winter season. Executive Director of Operation Unite Education and Cultural Art Center, Elena Mosley, said this celebration has a special history here in the United States.

“Kwanzaa was started in 1966 by Doctor Maulana Karenga. It’s a cultural holiday so that African Americans and people of African descent can come together and celebrate as one.”

This event at Hudson Hall was free to the public, teaching everyone what the holiday is all about with an educational play, music, and dance. “It is a celebration that doesn’t exclude anyone but is in particular a celebration for African Americans here in America. You can join us,” explained Tiffany Garriga.

Children were invited on-stage to learn the seven principles of Kwanzaa such as unity and purpose. Local Artist, Ife Tayo Cobbins, said her work shines bright with her culture.

“It’s a part of me that I love to share with the world. People are engaging, and they’re curious and full of wonder.”

The celebration filled Hudson Hall with people from all different backgrounds, providing an opportunity for everyone to celebrate as one. “It’s the closeness and the camaraderie and the giving and the thanks and the sharing. The whole thing is just a beautiful thing,” described Cobbins.