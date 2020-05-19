Hudson artist uses grant to work with 4th and 5th graders on mural project

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Louise Smith is a painter. She graduated from Bard College, and after attending graduate school in Chicago, Smith settled in the City of Hudson. On Wednesday, May 13, she was one of 16 local area artists to receive a $500 grant from Hudson Development Corporation.

Louise Smith works in her studio in downtown Hudson.

Smith started her project before the pandemic closed Montgomery C. Smith elementary school, where the fourteen 4th and 5th graders were going. Smith has used Zoom to keep track of the student’s progress, go over the work they have done so far, and to talk with them about the shutdown.

When schools closed down Smith used weekly Zoom meeting to work with the students on the project.

She began developing the concept for the Bliss Towers Mural Project two years ago and had no plans on applying for any grants. As the pandemic shut the city down and this grant became available, Smith applied for the $500 and is using the money to help the kids buy materials.

The work is due on June 1. Smith is will be collecting the self-portraits as the students finish them. As she gets the artwork, Smith will start to put them up on the wall using a process called wheat gluing.

This wall will be covered with the self-portraits from the fourteen elementary school students Smith is working with.

The mural will last several years, and Smith hopes to add to it with new students over the years.