Hudson adopts Good Cause Eviction legislation

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson has passed Good Cause Eviction legislation for renters. The legislation gives tenants the right to a lease renewal and prohibits property owners from raising rents so high that people are displaced.

Hudson has become the second municipality in New York to pass Good Cause Eviction legislation. The first was Albany.

“This is an opportunity for our city of Hudson to take action in protecting our residents from the mass displacement and gentrification that has been ongoing for years and has only been exacerbated during this pandemic,” said Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition Co-Founder and Majority Leader Tiffany Garriga. “Good Cause is a major win for the people of Hudson who are being forced out—through no fault of their own—by landlords chasing greater profits.”

The Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition is also calling on New York State Assemblywoman Didi Barrett to support the legislation at the state level.