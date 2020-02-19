HUD grants Capital Region almost $20M

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development disbursed nearly $3 billion to public housing authorities across the country on Wednesday, with almost $20 million going to organizations in the Capital Region.
These grants allow housing authorities to build, repair, renovate, and modernize public housing and local properties in communities statewide. Large-scale improvements include updated and upgraded roofs, plumbing, and electrical systems.
- Albany Housing Authority: $3,882,215
- Amsterdam Housing Authority: $640,319
- Catskill Housing Authority: $218,156
- Cohoes Housing Authority $801,048
- Glens Falls Housing Authority: $463,186
- Gloversville Housing Authority: $657,114
- Herkimer Housing Authority: $344,831
- Hoosick Housing Authority: $63,477
- Hudson Housing Authority: $348,605
- Mechanicville Housing Authority: $301,925
- Rensselaer Housing Authority: $368,797
- Saratoga Springs Housing Authority: $764,749
- Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority: $2,587,760
- Troy Housing Authority: $416,824
- New York Total: $653,144,850
In total, HUD granted over $650 million to New York State, with over $580 million going directly to New York City. Massachusetts received about $88 million, and Vermont received under $1.5 million.
