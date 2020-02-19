Interactive Radar

HUD grants Capital Region almost $20M

HUD secretary Ben Carson

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson in a roundtable discussion in San Diego in February 2020. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development disbursed nearly $3 billion to public housing authorities across the country on Wednesday, with almost $20 million going to organizations in the Capital Region.

These grants allow housing authorities to build, repair, renovate, and modernize public housing and local properties in communities statewide. Large-scale improvements include updated and upgraded roofs, plumbing, and electrical systems.

  • Albany Housing Authority: $3,882,215
  • Amsterdam Housing Authority: $640,319
  • Catskill Housing Authority: $218,156
  • Cohoes Housing Authority $801,048
  • Glens Falls Housing Authority: $463,186
  • Gloversville Housing Authority: $657,114
  • Herkimer Housing Authority: $344,831
  • Hoosick Housing Authority: $63,477
  • Hudson Housing Authority: $348,605
  • Mechanicville Housing Authority: $301,925
  • Rensselaer Housing Authority: $368,797
  • Saratoga Springs Housing Authority: $764,749
  • Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority: $2,587,760
  • Troy Housing Authority: $416,824
  • New York Total: $653,144,850

In total, HUD granted over $650 million to New York State, with over $580 million going directly to New York City. Massachusetts received about $88 million, and Vermont received under $1.5 million.

