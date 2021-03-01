HUD gives more than $675M to NY public housing, $11M+ given to Capital Region

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday awarded New York public housing authorities (PHAs) nearly $675 million. PHAs in the Capital District were awarded $11,334,166.

A total of more than $2.7 billion in funding was given to nearly 2,900 PHAs in all 50 states.

“Every family deserves a safe place to live and HUD’s Capital Fund Program enables public housing authorities to improve, maintain, and upgrade existing housing,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Repair and improvements ensure affordable homes will last, providing a haven to thousands of low-income individuals and families across New York State.”

The grants announced Monday are given through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or update the public housing in their communities.

