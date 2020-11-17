HUD awards foster youth housing grants in Glens Falls and Stockbridge

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced a new voucher program in Glens Falls to help young people at-risk for homelessness because they are aging out of the foster care system.

Glens Falls Housing Authority is one of 43 public housing authorities in 24 states that will receive the funding. It’s meant to help young adults as they transition out of foster care. Stockbridge Housing Authority in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, is another recipient.

“Today’s announcement is just the beginning of investing in the lives of our foster youth. Glens Falls Housing Authority will be able to secure the future of one young adult and bring a much-needed sense of security and stability to this young person’s life,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Young people are our future and investing in them is an investment in the future of our country.”

The announcement outlines $1.9 million in grants going to 235 former foster youths in the most recent round of HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Initiative. The Glens Falls Housing Authority is getting $5,548, and Stockbridge Housing Authority is getting $11,135.

Over 1,000 former youth fosters are receiving some version of an FYI voucher in over 24 states. “These young people are powerful change-agents, making contributions that will propel our nation forward,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to opening the door for former foster youth at risk of homelessness so they can unlock their full potential.”

Since launching the FYI initiative in June 2019, 34 states and 107 public housing authorities have received over $8.6 million to prevent or end homelessness among adults under 25 who have recently left the foster system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that over 20,000 people age out of foster care per year. The National Center for Housing and Child Welfare estimates that about 25% experience homelessness within four years of aging out.

To be eligible for FYI funding, public housing authorities must: