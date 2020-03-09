Hucking hatchets at The Yard

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hucking hatchets is growing in popularity and The Yard Hatchet House and Bar in Albany is set to have its grand opening this weekend.

NEWS10’S Ben Ryan got an early look Monday morning at what it’s all about.

In addition to axe throwing, The Yard features an indoor lawn with a variety or lawn games like Cornhole and Ladderball.

The facility extends to an outdoor patio that will be opened once the weather is nice for outdoor play.

Leyla Kiosse, owner and CEO of The Yard, said she wanted to create a space that will attract business and a fun atmosphere to enjoy year-round in downtown Albany.

You can learn more about The Yard on their website.