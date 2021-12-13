Huck Finn’s redevelopment plans approved

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany’s planning board voted to approve a proposal that will turn the building housing Huck Finn’s Warehouse into a mixed use facility. It will include more than 260 apartments.

The plan was approved by the board last week.

Redburn Development, responsible for more than 12 active and completed development projects in the Capital region, is purchasing the building from the owners of Huck Finn’s for $8 million.

The furniture store will stay in the current location, but it will be getting smaller.

Redburn said the entire project will take about two years, but it expects to start leasing apartments by the end of 2022.

