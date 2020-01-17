Hoylman’s seatbelt law passes legislature

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:
A driver side seat belt in use

A driver side seat belt in use

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Sen. Brad Hoylman’s (D/WF-Manhattan) bill mandating seatbelts for passengers in taxis and service vehicles passed both houses of the legislature Tuesday afternoon.

Seatbelts can reduce fatal car crashes by as much as 60%, and even minor fender benders can be lethal. According to Hoylman, “Seatbelts save lives, but so do seatbelt laws.”

Of all 50 states, only New Hampshire has no law requiring adults to buckle up. The first seat belt patent, from 1885, belonged to Edward J. Claghorn and intended to keep tourists safe in taxis in New York City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play