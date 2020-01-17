Hoylman’s seatbelt law passes legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Sen. Brad Hoylman’s (D/WF-Manhattan) bill mandating seatbelts for passengers in taxis and service vehicles passed both houses of the legislature Tuesday afternoon.

Seatbelts can reduce fatal car crashes by as much as 60%, and even minor fender benders can be lethal. According to Hoylman, “Seatbelts save lives, but so do seatbelt laws.”

Of all 50 states, only New Hampshire has no law requiring adults to buckle up. The first seat belt patent, from 1885, belonged to Edward J. Claghorn and intended to keep tourists safe in taxis in New York City.