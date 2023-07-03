BERNE, N.Y. (News10)-Kelly Martin is a state licensed and federally permitted wildlife rehabber who spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker about her work and how we can all help protect birds of prey like bald eagles.

Martin introduced Anya and News10 photographer Ken Rader to some of the permanent residents, including a falcon, 2 owls and a turkey buzzard, at her home in Berne, New York.

“She had a puncture wound at the top of her head,” said Martin of the falcon. “And I suspect it, maybe it was inflicted by one of her nest mates.” The lifelong and dedicated protector of wildlife cares for sick, injured, orphaned or displaced birds of prey with the ultimate goal of returning them to the wild. She is also a first responder when it comes to bald eagles.

Martin told Anya that the population of our majestic national bird has been growing thanks to decades long efforts to protect and repopulate. But the bald eagle still faces threats from humans. “To me, the biggest threat is actually lead poisoning,” said Martin. The lead, an unintended consequence of hunting. While scavenging, the birds can ingest the spent lead ammunition that is left behind after field dressing an animal, like a deer. “To some degree it was good thinking that you leave that behind for predators and scavengers, rather than let it go to waste, so to speak. But, if there’s lead in it, it causes a problem.” Martin says easy solutions start with switching to non-lead ammunition or removing the remains.

Levels of lead can have a cumulative impact on birds of prey. Martin showed Anya a photo on her cellphone of a bald eagle she helped rescue and care for in December. “This was acute lead poisoning. Off the charts.” She said the test results revealed deadly levels of lead.

As President of the New York State Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, Kelly Martin is keenly focused on educational programs, sharing her wealth of knowledge.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells News10 that the bald eagle population in the Capital Region is doing well and there are dozens of breeding territories along major waterways such as the Hudson and Mohawk rivers.

Click here for more information on bald eagles in New York.

Click here for information on rehabbers should you need come into contact with an animal or bird that is injured or needs help.