CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-This Halloween we are taking about old cemeteries. Not as any kind of connection to the spirit world, but as places in need to help. News10’s Anya Tucker looked at how you can volunteer and play a role in maintaining these historic gems.

You’ve likely seen them during a drive, those old cemeteries which are overgrown and in disrepair. They might seem spooky, but all they really need is some love and more friends like

Chris White, A.K.A. The Albany Grave Digger. His passion is preserving headstones as well as the history behind them. “A cemetery can be considered an outdoor museum,” Chris said to Anya.

News10 first interviewed Chris in 2019 at the old evangelical Protestant Church Cemetery on Krumkill Road in Albany before he, his Dad and a small army of volunteers restored it. It is now beautifully mowed and the once blackened stone monuments stand gleaming bright. “So, this is a feel-good moment for me,” said Chris’ dad Mike White.

Cemeteries tend to fall into disrepair when descendants move away, or have died.

Sometimes there’s just no money for upkeep. But all of us can help save these historic gems says David Fleming, the Legislative Director for the New York State Association of Cemeteries. He shared 5 ways we can do that. He began with volunteering. “All five of them would be to volunteer, but you know there are other things. I would just encourage folks to reach out to their local municipality.” Fleming advises anyone who’s interested to contact your local cemetery to see what their greatest need might be. He adds that if that does not work, contact your town hall or town historian to find out who actually owns the property. You can also join a monument restoration class to learn how to clean gravestones and engage in local history, tying in the stories of yesterday and today. “And really work with local organizations on fundraising because there are a lot of cemeteries that really need help,” he added.

As for Chris, who has found some of his ancestors during these his projects. He says it’s a labor of love, but one that all worth it.