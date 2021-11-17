How women can reduce their risk of early delivery this World Prematurity Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – November 17th is World Prematurity Day. According to March of Dimes, about 1 in 10 babies is born prematurely each year in the United States. We don’t always know what causes preterm labor and premature birth but we do know certain risk factors may make you more likely to give birth early.

“My sister and my sister-in-law both had premature babies so I also can come from it from a different perspective,” said Albany Medical Center neonatologist Dr. Kate Tauber.

She says women may be able to reduce their risk for early labor and birth.

“Women, when they’re considering getting pregnant, really should visit their physician make sure they have their health under optimal control.”

Get prenatal care, don’t smoke or drink, maintain a healthy weight before pregnancy, and be treated for health conditions.

“Obesity is another risk factor. Diabetes, especially uncontrolled diabetes. High blood pressure or any clotting disorders are risk factors for delivering babies early,” said Dr. Tauber.

And of course there are risk factors you can’t change like being pregnant with multiples, having gone through IVF, and being younger than 17 or over the age of 35.

Babies need about 40 weeks in the womb to grow and develop before birth. If they’re born early, before 37 weeks of pregnancy, they can have serious health problems.

“The biggest things that most of our premature babies face is undeveloped lungs. So that might require them to have a breathing tube inserted to help them breathe until they’re more mature and can handle reading on their own. They are at higher risk for bacterial infections because their immune systems are so immature.”

A baby may be kept in an isolette to keep them warm and away from germs but Dr. Tauber says a mom can help her baby through what’s called “kangaroo care”—holding the baby with skin to skin contact.

“Their heart rate and their oxygen levels are much more stable and especially with moms because those preemies remember being in the womb, they remember the sound of the heart.”

Dr. Tauber says the NICU can be a scary place and moms shouldn’t be afraid to ask the medical team any questions and advocate for their baby, while also finding a way to stay calm.

“Having a journal or somewhere to write down your thoughts and feelings and emotions with everything really, really helps to alleviate some of that stress that they may be feeling,” she said.

Most premature babies end up as healthy adults without major illness, but it has been linked to long term risks including heart, lung, neurological, and mental disorders.