(WSPA) — Several movie theater chains are giving families a cheap way to escape the heat this summer. Just in time for blockbuster season, Regal Cinemas is hosting its 2022 Summer Movie Express by showing 20 movies for $2.

According to the company, the $2 movies will only air Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Brand new movies aren’t included. Instead, you may be familiar with the featured titles, which include “Madagascar,” “The Lego Movie,” “Despicable Me,” “Shrek,” and “Space Jam.”

Regal Cinemas has locations in 43 states plus Washington, D.C., but the summer movie deals will only be found at participating locations. You can check here for the list of movies and dates for this summer, and to see if a theater near you is participating.

A $2 movie ticket is a substantial saving from the status quo. A quick search of Regal’s site showed movie tickets to some family movies going for upwards of $15 at certain locations (though prices varied substantially state by state).

AMC Theatres also offers moviegoers a way to save with its $5 Fan Faves program, which offers select movie tickets—like for “Sing 2” and “Uncharted”—at $5 plus tax.

And Cinemark—whose nearest location is in Rochester—is bringing back its Summer Movie Clubhouse program which shows select movies for just $1.50 per ticket at participating theaters. Movies in the lineup this summer include “The Boss Baby” and the “Paw Patrol: The Movie.” Check here to see if your local theater is participating.