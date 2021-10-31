How to stay safe while using space heaters

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. — At its height, Fort Monmouth — an Army base that spans three towns in Monmouth County — was a hub for innovation.

It’s where the first radio-equipped meteorological balloon reached the upper atmosphere, introducing a technique still used today. It’s also where the United States Army‘s first radio-based aircraft detection and the ranging system is also known as radar, was developed. But now, nearly a century later, the Army base is out of commission and widely abandoned. The streaming giant Netflix might change that.

Netflix announced this week it’s putting in a bid for a nearly 300-acre portion of the base, with plans of developing it into one of the largest movies and television production facilities in the country. It’s a plan that already has Gov. Phil Murphy’s blessing.

In a statement to PIX11 News, he said the interest is "is another sign that companies around the world are taking notice" of what New Jersey has to offer.