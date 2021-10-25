How to stay safe while trick-or-treating

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is right around the corner, the air is getting colder and kids are planning out their costumes. The CDC says trick-or-treating is a go this year.

“I definitely feel a little safer this year and I think a lot of people also are still going to have the candy separated outside,” said Jessica Fuller, owner of the Hot Yoga Spot.

Fuller says as a mom she feels safe taking her son and daughter out on Halloween.

Her son Harrison is ready to get some treats.

” I love getting M&M’S and different candy from my friends’ houses,” said Harrison Fuller.

“We gave out the full-sized bars so were probably going to do the same thing this year. We will have all of them spread out and people can take what they want,” said Jessica Fuller.

Dr. Nosa Aigbe Lebarty from CentralMed Urgent says the risk has lower as many adults are getting the COVID-19 vaccine and many kids are waiting to do so.

He says it’s important to still wear a mask if needed and not throw your safety out the door.

“You can put candy outside the door, and put a little hand sanitizer next to the bowl. You can also ask kids to please sanitize their hands before you put them in the bowl,” said Dr. Nosa.

“Just wipe it down a little bit, you don’t know whose going in there or if one of those houses were exposed to COVID,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Sheriff Apple says always be aware of your surroundings.

“You should use extreme caution while out on Halloween night . You should maybe stay in the car and let the kids out in certain areas,” said Sheriff Apple.

Sheriff Apple also suggest kids going to trunk or treat with local law enforcement officers. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 28 5:00pm-8:00pm.