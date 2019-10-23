How to shut down scammers targeting the elderly

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After recent arrests, Capital Region police are warning of scammers trying to con the elderly.

Colonie Police released security camera video after the Monday arrest of a Bronx man accused of being the courier in a so-called Grandparent Scam. Police claim Kelvin Pichardo went to an elderly woman’s apartment in Colonie to collect $9,000 after she was allegedly conned into thinking the money was going to keep her grandson out of jail.

NYSP also arrested 2 other men from Queens this week. Hansel Barrett and Clayton Barton accused of being allegedly involved in the same kind of scheme.

Beth Slezak, the site manager at the Cohoes Senior Center says her staff is constantly educating daily visitors about scams targeting the elderly.

Slezak shares some simple advice to shut scammers down:

The first step is to simply hang up. Then verify the information with family members and friends.

And, if the person who called you is not on your contact list she says, don’t answer. Wait for the call to go to voicemail. Then verify what they say with family and friends.

Another suggestion: Using a family password. A word or sentence that only immediate family members would recognize and a scammer would not.

