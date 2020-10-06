How to register to vote in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 General Election for Warren County is Friday, October 9. Here’s how you can get registered in time to cast your vote.

The Board of Elections has voter registration forms available in the lobby of the Warren County Humane Services Building, open to the public Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Humane Services Building is on the Warren County Municipal Center Campus located at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury.

Parking is available in front of the building. A face mask is required when entering the lobby.

Once there, fill out the form in your car, put it in the locked drop box in the lobby, and you will be all set to vote on November 3. If you choose to mail the registration form, it must be postmarked by October 9.

New York State also offers online opportunities to vote which only take about five minutes to complete.

For additional information about absentee ballots and early voting options as well as other electronic related topics visit the County’s website.

