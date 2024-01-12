GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking into home renovations the New York State Police warn there’s been a rise in contractors starting work but never completing it. However, there are ways to protect yourself from con artists.

A single mother, who did not want to be identified, shared videos and photos that show the work that had been started at her home but never completed.

State police said she’s a victim of Chad J. Nichols. She paid him $89,000 for interior and exterior work to her home that he never finished. He threatened her life when she asked for the money back.

Police are looking for Nichols, who often operates under an alias. He was last known to reside in Ballston Spa.

Kristen Egelston is the executive officer for the Capital Region Builders & Remodelers Association.

“My heart breaks for them when this happens because they’ve just been scammed by someone that they trusted, that they let into their home,” said Egelston.

She shared tips to follow to avoid contractor schemes.

“The first thing I would do is tell people to get multiple quotes and estimates when you’re asking for a job to be done in your home,” said Egelston. “Once you have a couple of people, maybe you narrow it down to two, ask them for references. Not just a customer reference, ask them for an industry reference. So who are they buying their supplies from?”

She said ask them for proof of insurance. They should have liability insurance and worker’s comp. She also recommends getting a contract signed and setting a schedule with deadlines for the work to be completed.

Egelston said there are a number of red flags to look out for. Be wary if they start pushing back their timeline for completing the project, if they’re having issues getting supplies, if they say they can get started right away, but most importantly she said trust your gut.

“If you’re having a bad feeling about someone, I really think so much of it is your instincts as a person, if you’re having a bad feeling about it then trust your gut,” said Egelston.

Police believe there are multiple victims. He had previously been arrested in 2020 by the state police of Brunswick for grand larceny. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police.