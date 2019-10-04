How to protect your plants ahead of frosts, freezes

(NEWS10) – The coldest air of the season is expected to move into the region overnight.

The Storm Tracker Weather team expects a killing freeze for locations outside of the immediate Capital Region. A lighter frost is expected in Albany and the immediate Capital District.

Historical dates of first freezes

The Midwestern Regional Climate Center calculated the climatological date of the median first 32 degree and 28 degree freeze.

Depending on your location, the average time for the first 32 degree freeze is in the first half of October and the end of October for the first 28 degree freeze.

Credit: Midwestern Regional Climate Center

Frost Advisory: A frost advisory is issued when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. The National Weather Service says frost is most likely when temperatures are less than or equal to 36 degrees.

How to protect your plants: To protect your plants, cover them up before the sun sets so it can help retain heat.

Freeze Warning/Watch: Freeze warning is issued when low temperatures are expected to be between 29 and 32 degrees. The National Weather Service says a watch may be issued a few days ahead if the potential exists for temperatures to fall in this range.

How to protect your plants: There is little you can do to protect your plants. If you can move any sensitive plants indoors, do so because the freeze will kill them.

Hard Freeze Warning/Watch: A hard freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to be 28 degrees or less.

How to protect your plants: There is little you can do to protect your plants If you can move any sensitive plants indoors, do so because the freeze will kill them.