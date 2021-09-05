How to prevent your basement from flooding

MASSACHUSETT (WWLP) — One lesson to learn in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida is the importance of minimizing flood risks around your house.

If your basement is prone to flooding, it’s a good idea to remove any valuables that could be ruined by water. Make sure basement windows are shut and tightly sealed. If your bulkhead is prone to leaks, you can cover it with a tarp to help keep water out. It’s also recommended to clear out waste from around your home.

“We just try and get the public, if they have something in front of their house, a drain that’s in front of their house that’s got leaves, or debris, or trash on it just to rake it off,” said Trevor Wood, deputy director of operations at West Springfield DPW.

If your basement does flood, it’s recommended to turn off your power if you can do so safely.

