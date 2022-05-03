ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While hurricane season approaches, people will begin to prepare for a possible storm. The National Weather Service says, “just having enough supplies to make it through a hurricane isn’t enough. You need plenty to make it through what could be a long recovery period too.”

The Ready campaign is a national public service campaign designed to educate the American people to prepare for natural and man-made disasters. According to Ready, you need the following supplies to make a basic disaster supply kit:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Your water and electricity could be out for a week or more. You need to make sure you have enough non-perishable food, water, and medicine to last each person in your family for a minimum of three days.

Ready also lists additional emergency supplies to consider having in your kit:

Masks (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications. About half of all Americans take a prescription medicine every day. An emergency can make it difficult for them to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler’s checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

After assembling your kit remember to maintain it so it’s ready when needed. Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and cars.